Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,203 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 217,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

