Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. 98,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

