StockNews.com Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LANC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $193.14.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.