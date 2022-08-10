StockNews.com Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,663. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

