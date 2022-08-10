StockNews.com Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.75.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
SWK stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $203.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
