StockNews.com Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $203.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

