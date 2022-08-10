StockNews.com Downgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 503,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 402,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

