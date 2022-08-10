StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Stock Performance
Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
