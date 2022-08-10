Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $202,131,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.94. 30,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

