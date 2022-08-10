Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,396. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.