Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sterling Check Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 15,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.