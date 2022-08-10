STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.71.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.96. The stock had a trading volume of 615,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,848. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

