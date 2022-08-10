Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 10.2% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 61,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,964,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
