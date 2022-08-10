Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 822,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,289,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

