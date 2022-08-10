Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

