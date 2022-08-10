Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.