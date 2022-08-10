SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTKW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 2,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 129.5% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 225.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter.

