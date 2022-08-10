SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.33. 24,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

