SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Cut by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $60,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

