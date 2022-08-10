SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.26. 20,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 79,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.