SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.13. The company had a trading volume of 222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,149. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

