SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $922.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
SpaceChain Profile
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
