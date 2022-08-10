Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 4.9%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 11,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 263,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -42.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 300,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
