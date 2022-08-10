Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 12%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 26,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 539,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Solo Brands Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

