Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 12%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 26,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 539,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Solo Brands Trading Up 12.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Activity at Solo Brands
In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
