Snap One (SNPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Snap One has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $926.47 million and a P/E ratio of -25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap One by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Snap One by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap One by 12.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

