SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 233,088 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.98.
SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $679.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 5.58.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
