SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 233,088 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.98.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $679.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 5.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

