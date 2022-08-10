Signata Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $3,804.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

