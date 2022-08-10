Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million.

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

