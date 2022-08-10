Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
