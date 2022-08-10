SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $529.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

