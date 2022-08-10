Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Rises By 367.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 367.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

