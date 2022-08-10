Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Increases By 222.2%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USEI traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874,105. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

