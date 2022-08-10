Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Increases By 222.2%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:USEI traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874,105. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile
