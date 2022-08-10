Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Declines By 81.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 15th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 24,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,806. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 232.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

