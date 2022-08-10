Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 73.0%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 1,067,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TELNY. HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

