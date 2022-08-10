Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Grows By 473.7%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 473.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.51.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.