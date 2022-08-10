Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declines By 97.4%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.2 %

SSSSL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.