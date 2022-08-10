Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 68.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 15th total of 997,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,132. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

