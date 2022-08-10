Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Declines By 78.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

EEMA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 19,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

