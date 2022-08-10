Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 71.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

