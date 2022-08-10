Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 71.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
AIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $85.72.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.