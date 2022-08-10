Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Increases By 274.2%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCSA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.