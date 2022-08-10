Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Company Profile

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 1,942,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

