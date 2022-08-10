Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.94.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

