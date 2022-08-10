SCP Investment LP Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNE. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 118,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,057. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.