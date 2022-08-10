SCP Investment LP Sells 50,200 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,736 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.6 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 381,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

