SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Stem comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 279,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

