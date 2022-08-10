SCP Investment LP Invests $261,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. NRG Energy makes up 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 270,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 74,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

