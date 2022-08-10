SCP Investment LP Has $162,000 Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,204. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

