Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,422. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

