Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

