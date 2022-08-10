Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.