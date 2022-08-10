Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,859 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of Enerplus worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.5 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

ERF stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

