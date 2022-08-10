Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.